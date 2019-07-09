Jerry G. Drane, 82, formerly of Harrison Township, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. Jerry was born June 23, 1937, in Natrona, to the late Raymond and Hazel Smith. He graduated from Har-Brack High School class of 1955. He was an Air Force veteran. Jerry was a sergeant/detective for the Harrison Township police department, retiring in 1992 after 27 years of service. He was a past member of the Citizens Hose Fire Company, a life member of the Fraternal Order of Police, an avid model railroader, and he enjoyed playing and watching sports. Jerry is survived by his wife, Joyce Waters Drane; his children, Jerald T. (Judy) Drane, of Strasburg, Michael D. (Pam) Drane, of Cabot, Christine (Gary) Miller, of Brackenridge, David L. (Lori) Drane, of Sarver, Larry J. (Mariann) Drane, of Tip City, Ohio, James A. (Veronica) Drane, of Upper Burrell, Kathleen (Perry) Schrecengost, of Natrona Heights, and Sherrie (Christopher) Walmsley, of New Kensington; two stepchildren, Fred Hawthorn, of Gettysburg, and Jack Hawthorn, of Monroeville; 25 grandchildren; one stepgrandchild; 18 great-grandchildren; a brother, Donald L. (Sharon) Drane, of Allegheny Township; and the mother of his children, Christine A. Karwoski Drane. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Mary Beth Drane; two sons, Dennis John Drane and Gary Joseph Drane; twin grandchildren, Nikolas James and Nathanial John Drane; and a brother, Raymond Drane.

Family and friends are invited from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, to the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, with the Rev. Dan Muttart officiating. Burial will be private.

Military honors will be accorded by the Joint Base Andrews Honor Guard and the American Legion of Plum Borough Post 980. Memorial contributions can be made to Citizens Hose, Burtner Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065. For more information, please visit www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 9, 2019