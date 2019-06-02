Jerry L. "Spice Man" Hicks, 71, of Harrison Township, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019, at home, surrounded by his family. Jerry was born Monday, April 26, 1948, in Natrona Heights to the late John E. and Clarissa E. Yetter Hicks. He was an Army veteran, serving in the Vietnam War. He was an induction furnace operator at Allegheny Ludlum, retiring in 2004 after 38 years of service. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge. Spice Man was a member of the VFW of Tarentum, Eagles of Tarentum, American Legion of Brackenridge, and the Slovak Club of West Tarentum. He enjoyed making hot spices and sauces, gardening, hunting and fishing, and especially his dogs. Jerry is survived by his wife of 39 years, Collette Carney Hicks; his children, Kevin Jacob (Ashley) Hicks, of Natrona Heights, and Tisha Marie Hicks, of New Kensington; and three grandchildren, Rachel Kayleen Hicks, Jacob Lee Hicks and Carson Robert Hicks. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Jack E. Hicks.

Family and friends are invited from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, to the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730, where services will be follow at 8 p.m. Burial will be private.

For more information, please visit www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions can be made to Tarentum VFW, 208 4th Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084, or to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068.