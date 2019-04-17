Jesse Eric Coleman Jr., 73, of New Kensington, passed away Saturday, April 13, 2019, after he lost his battle with lung cancer. He was born July 25, 1945, to Jesse Sr. and Beatrice Elizabeth Coleman, of Uniontown. Jesse was a graduate of Allegheny High School, Pittsburgh. He worked his way up in various departments, retiring after 34 years as the director of materials and stores from the Port Authority of Allegheny County. He was a very active member of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church. He served as pastor's steward on the Finance and Scholarship Committees, as an usher, chair and co-chair of Men's Day, and as an honorary trustee among other things. He was involved in his community through the NAACP (executive board and treasurer), Mason's (past master of Nazarene 60 FAM), New Kensington Lion's Club (past president and member). He read to elementary students and packed lunch bags for weekend distribution. In his spare time, he enjoyed jazz, sports, reading, politics, TV and movies, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him! Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Carolyn P. Gaston Coleman; daughter, Michelle (George) Poole, of New Kensington; son, Jamal (Shelly) Coleman, of Knox; five grandchildren, Jarrett Coleman Boxley (fiance Alyssa Oddis), of Clarion, Gideon, Tuesday, Brody and Leyton Coleman, of Knox; mother, Beatrice (106 Years Old), and brother, David Coleman, both of Pittsburgh; sister, Teresa (Sharon Miyata) Clarke, of Palmdale, Calif.; and several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse E. Coleman Sr.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Mt. Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, 1150 Asa W. Roberts Way (formerly Fourth Ave.), New Kensington, officiated by the Rev. Linda Moore, of Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church, and the Rev. Dr. Mitchell Nickols, of Bibleway Christian Fellowship. Interment will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Harrison Township.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Bethel AME Church, 250 Seventh and Western, Tarentum, PA 15084. A special thank you to Dr. Shashikala Sarma, Dr. John Lech, St. Margaret's 3B Nurses Station, and Canterbury Place for their care and compassion.