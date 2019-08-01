|
|
Jessie C. (Wickrowski) Miskinis, 100, of Gilpin Township, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Pleasant Ridge Mature Living in Allegheny Township. A daughter of the late Paul Wickrowski and Josephine (Wojkiavicz) Wickrowski, she was born Nov. 16, 1918, in East Vandergrift. Jessie graduated from Vandergrift High School in 1936. She had been employed as a presser by the former Teeters Dry Cleaning in Leechburg for 30 years prior to retirement. She was a member of Christ the King Parish in Gilpin Township and the Rosary Society of the former Assumption Roman Catholic Church in Gilpin Township. Jessie was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan who enjoyed watching game shows on TV, reading and dancing in her younger days. Survivors include a son, Paul J. Miskinis (Linda), of Lititz, Pa.; a daughter, Justine A. Troia (Vincent), of South Nyack, N.Y.; a granddaughter, Sarah Miskinis; and a sister, Maryann Jarosinski, of Natrona Heights. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank P. Miskinis, in October 1959; a son, Frank P. "Prinky" Miskinis, in February 1954; four brothers, Joseph, Stanley, John and Kazimer Wickrowski; and three sisters, Frances Koski, Helen Sziraki and Eleanor Wickrowski.
Friends welcomed by her family from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg (724-842-1051). Parting prayers of transfer will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Christ the King Parish, 125 Park Road, Gilpin Township, with the Rev. James H. Loew, O.S.B., officiating. Interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, 614 Evergreen Road, Gilpin Township.
Condolences to the Miskinis family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019