Jill Cohen, 47, of Natrona Heights, passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at home following a long illness. She was born July 3, 1972, in Harrison Township, to Richard A. Scranton, of Natrona Heights, and the late Patricia G. (Olson) Scranton. Jill lived her entire life in the area and was a member of First United Presbyterian Church, Tarentum. Jill was the director, global account purchasing at WESCO Distribution Inc., in Pittsburgh, for 25 years. She graduated from Highlands High School in 1990 and earned a bachelor of arts from Penn State University in 1994. Jill enjoyed her son's activities, concerts, traveling and gardening. Jill especially enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Besides her father, Jill is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, David Cohen; sons, Hudson D. and Turner S. Cohen, at home, and fluffy dog, Holly. Also surviving are her sisters, Kristine R. (Randy) Minnick, of Allison Park, and Justine Scranton, of Pittsburgh.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in First United Presbyterian Church, Tarentum, with her pastor the Rev. Philip A. Beck, officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hudson and Turner Cohen Trust, c/o Justine Scranton, 1228 Palo Alto St., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 14, 2020