Jo Ann (Witt) Negley, 86, of Brackenridge, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at Platinum Ridge, Brackenridge. She was born Feb. 28, 1933, in Maxwell, to the late M. Randall and Mary M. Mayhle Witt. Jo Ann was a 1951 graduate of Har-Brack High School. Jo Ann worked for ALCOA in New Kensington, was a proof reader for the Valley News Dispatch, worked for Quaker State Motor Oil Company and retired from Allegheny Linen in Brackenridge. She attended the First Baptist Church, in Upper Burrell. Jo Ann is survived by her three sons, Randy L. (Laura) Negley, of Brackenridge, Mark E. (Laurie) Negley, of Buffalo Township, and Eric J. (Rebecca) Negley, of Brackenridge; six grandchildren, Gary John, Randi Jo, Erica Jean, Marah Lynn, Sydney Ann and Logan Tyler; and by her sister-in-law, Bonnie Witt, of Natrona Heights. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Gary Clifford Negley, Aug. 7, 1976; her brother, Eugene Witt; and by her sister and brother-in-law, Juanita (Earl "Herk") McKinney.
Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral ceremonies will be held at 11 a.m. Friday. Officiating will be the Rev. Michael Campbell. Burial will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 24, 2019