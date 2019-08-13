|
|
Jo Ann (Williams) Smith, 78, a resident of Titusville, formerly of Tarentum, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Corry Manor, in Corry. She was born July 8, 1941, in Fawn Township, and was a daughter of the late William E. Williams and Pearl I. Williams (Callen). Prior to retirement, she worked as a nurse's aide. She was a Methodist. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William E. Williams Jr. She is survived by her sister, Mary Jane, and brother-in-law, August J. Valauri; her daughter, Laura J. Smith; sons, Donald R. Smith and Thomas E. Smith; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
There will be no public visitation. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the BRACKEN FUNERAL HOME INC., 315 N. Center St., Corry.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019