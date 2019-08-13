Home

Bracken Funeral Home - Corry
315 N Center St
Corry, PA 16407
(814) 664-7735
Jo Smith
Jo Ann Smith Obituary
Jo Ann (Williams) Smith, 78, a resident of Titusville, formerly of Tarentum, died Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Corry Manor, in Corry. She was born July 8, 1941, in Fawn Township, and was a daughter of the late William E. Williams and Pearl I. Williams (Callen). Prior to retirement, she worked as a nurse's aide. She was a Methodist. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William E. Williams Jr. She is survived by her sister, Mary Jane, and brother-in-law, August J. Valauri; her daughter, Laura J. Smith; sons, Donald R. Smith and Thomas E. Smith; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
There will be no public visitation. Funeral arrangements are under the care of the BRACKEN FUNERAL HOME INC., 315 N. Center St., Corry.
To sign the guestbook or send condolences, please visit www.brackenfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019
