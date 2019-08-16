|
|
Joan A. Theierl, 82, of Lower Burrell, passed away Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. She was born Dec. 16, 1936, in Oakmont, to the late George and Catherine Mink. Joan has lived the past 44 years in Lower Burrell. She was a homemaker and also employed at Unifirst Hat and Cap. Joan was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell. Joan enjoyed baking, doing crafts, camping at Pymatuning and fantasy football. Survivors include her husband of 34 years, James L. Theierl; children, Jacqueline M. Ahlstrom, of Vandergrift, Lorie C. (Rick) Wolanin, of Arnold, Kathy (Dan) Kleug, of Mentor, Ohio, Timothy J. Ahlstrom, of South Park, and stepson, James L. (Leslie) Theierl, of Arnold. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Bernadette Kistler, of Springdale, and a sister, Margaret and brother, George. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Ahlstrom; grandson, Todd Ankrom; and siblings, Cyril Mink and Charlotte Chestler.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Margaret Mary Church, Lower Burrell. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Family suggests contributions to . Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 16, 2019