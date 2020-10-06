1/1
Joan E. Cooper
1930 - 2020-10-05
Joan E. Cooper, 90, of Cabot, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. Born April 24, 1930, in Tarentum, she was the daughter of Carl Reedy and Myrtle Wright Reedy. Joan was a homemaker and owner of Cooper's Beauty Salon. She was a member of Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church, where she had served as deacon, sang in the choir, and was a member of the Gleaners Class. She was also a member of Saxonburg American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, camping and bingo. Surviving are her children, Diana (Rich) Weleski, of Cabot, Howard (Jane) Cooper, of Cabot, and LuAnn (Chuck) Denson, of Phoenix, N.Y.; her sister, Maybelle Hassler, of Cabot; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. She was preceded in death by husband, Leland L. Cooper, on Dec. 26, 2001; one grandson, David Brinker; and two sisters, Georgetta Schrecengost and Wanda Freehling. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at the FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg. Services will follow at noon, with the Rev. Doug Dorsey officiating. Interment will follow in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Saxonburg Memorial Presbyterian Church. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fox Funeral Home
410 W. Main St
Saxonburg, PA 16056
724-352-1133
