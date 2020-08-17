1/1
Joan E. Tejchman
1966 - 2020
Joan E. Tejchman, 53, of Troutman Road, Chicora, Concord Township, passed away of natural causes early Saturday morning, Aug. 15, 2020, shortly after her arrival in the emergency department at Butler Memorial Hospital. Joan was born in Smithtown, Suffolk, N.Y., on Sept. 13, 1966. She was the daughter of Kenneth Goss, of Randolph, Vt., and Barbara Miller Goss, of Jamesport, N.Y. Joan was a baptized Roman Catholic. She was a 1984 graduate of Centereach High School in Long Island, N.Y. Joan graduated with a bachelor's degree in public health from Slippery Rock University in 1988, where she had also earned a minor in English. Joan loved feeding the birds, cross stitching and taking trips around the country with her husband on their motorcycle. She was a member of Retreads Motorcycle Club, where Joan had been the club's youngest member for some time. Joan most especially looked forward to spending time with her family and was very dedicated to her job as a program specialist with Children and Youth Services in Butler County, where she had been employed for more than 26 years. Joan is survived by her husband, Kenneth F. Tejchman, whom she married in Mt. Chestnut on Oct. 10, 1998; a son, Adam L. Tejchman, at home; two daughters, Amber L. Kusner and her husband, Steve, of Parker, and Lisa A. Summers and her husband, Goldie, of Springhill, Fla.; five grandchildren; a sister, Cynthia J. Goss, of Holtsville, N.Y.; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. She was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Tejchman. Friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at HILE FUNERAL HOME OF KARNS CITY, 128 Main St., Karns City. A blessing service will follow at 8 p.m. from the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Joan's name may be made to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh at www.givetochildrens.org/donate or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 17, 2020.
