Joan G. Reichert Meixelsberger, 87, of Lower Burrell, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Presbyterian Senior Care, Oakmont. She was born Aug. 17, 1932, in Natrona and was a daughter of the late Lawrence and Mae Kennedy Reichert. Joan was a graduate of Har-Brack High School. She was employed for many years for J.C. Penney and Montgomery Ward in the catalog department. Joan enjoyed playing cards and bingo and really enjoyed traveling with her girlfriends, but most of all loved spending time with her family. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church, Lower Burrell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Reed "Ted" Meixelsberger, and sister, Phyllis Carpentier. She is survived by her sons, Ted (Lori) Meixelsberger and Dave Meixelsberger; granddaughters, Shasta and Kayla Meixelsberger and Arabelle and Alyssa Pollick; sisters, Kathleen (Don) Guthan and Dolores (Lou) Saccocio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
As per Joan's wishes, all viewing and blessing services for the family were private, as was the burial in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Arrangements were entrusted to JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington. 724-337-3325.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020