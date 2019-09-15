|
Joan L. Dohmen, 84, of Apollo, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. She was born Dec. 16, 1934, in New Kensington, to the late Elvie and Margarent Heyer Drew. Joan was a 1953 graduate of Ken-Hi. She worked for many decades at Borderbrook Animal Hospital and Pet Hotel in Murrysville. She loved animals and found enjoyment in horseback riding. Joan is survived by her son, Craig S. Dohmen, of Reston, Va.; sister, Joyce Schimizzi; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, her husband, Richard Dohmen, and son, Brian Richard Dohmen, preceded her in death.
ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019