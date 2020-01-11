|
Joan M. (Klingensmith) Bodnar, 65, of West Deer Township, died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 22, 1954, in New Kensington, to the late A. Warren and Mary L. (Saska) Klingensmith. Joan grew up in Lower Burrell, graduating from Burrell High School in 1972. She then attended and graduated from Citizens General Hospital School of Nursing in 1975. Joan worked for Citizens Hospital for a year and then worked at St. Joseph Hospital in Parkersburg, W.Va., and more recently for UPMC Passavant as the head nurse for the Intensive Care Unit, retiring three years ago. She was a longtime member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Creighton, and several nursing associations. She enjoyed cooking, baking and crocheting, and especially loved her husband, son and his wife, her family and her grandchildren. Joan is survived by her husband of 43 years, Terry J. Bodnar; her son, Jonathan (Dana) Bodnar, of Keller, Texas; grandchildren, Ellie and Ryan; and her siblings, Susan (Randy) Artowsky, of Natrona Heights, Robert W. Klingensmith and Elaine (Joseph) Melanson, both of Wolfeboro, N.H.; Christine (John) Chadwick, of Holly, Mich., Carol (Robert) Powers, of Portland, Maine, and James A. (Jenn) Klingensmith, of Nottingham, N.H.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer. A Catholic funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Creighton, with the Rev. Aaron J. Kriss officiating. She will be laid to rest in Texas near her son's home.
