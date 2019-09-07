Home

Ajak Funeral Home
2 Pine St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
724-224-5995
Joan M. Surmik


1933 - 11
Joan M. Surmik Obituary
Joan M. Surmik, 85, of Brackenridge, died tragically at home Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019. Joan was born Nov. 16, 1933, in Glassmere, Pa., and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Catherine Surmik. She was a retired staffing assistant with the federal government. Joan was a member of St. Joseph Parish, St. Ladislaus Worship Site, Natrona. She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Paul Joseph Surmik, in 1992; and her sister, Olga Surmik Lorrie, in 2008. She is survived by her niece, Mary Lynn Lorrie, of Culmerville; and a friend, Janice Olszewski, of Monroeville.
Per Joan's request, there will be no visitation. Family and friends are welcome to attend a Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at St. Joseph Parish, St. Ladislaus Worship Site, 48 Spruce St., Natrona. Burial will follow at St. Clement Cemetery, Tarentum. Arrangments are entrusted to the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME INC., 2 Pine St. at River Avenue, Natrona.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 7, 2019
