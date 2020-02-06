|
Joan M. Wells, 90, formerly of Fawn Township, passed away at home Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. She was born Aug. 5, 1929, in Natrona Heights and was a daughter of the late Harold A. and Mildred S. (Roofner) Haugh. She was a lifelong resident of the area and worked as a shipping clerk for 42 years at PPG Industries in Creighton. Joan was a member of Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum, and River Forest Country Club. She graduated from Har Brack High School and enjoyed golfing and traveling, and she played at 179 golf courses all over the country. Joan is survived by her brother and sisters and her large and loving family. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Robert M. Wells. All services and burial in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Tarentum, were private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com.