Joan (Ceraso) McDermott, 88, of Vandergrift, died peacefully Monday, June 17, 2019. Born Jan. 14, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Thomas and Sylvia (Magnelli) Ceraso, of Vandergrift. Joan graduated from Vandergrift High School in 1948 and Ohio State University in 1952 with a degree in business. She then worked as a ticket sales agent for TWA out of Philadelphia, which is where she met Bob, the love of her life. They married in 1957 and moved home to Vandergrift to raise their family. Joan worked as a bank teller at National Bank of the Commonwealth, was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church and volunteered for Meals on Wheels. In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Ceraso Esq., and her sister-in-law, Janet Ceraso. She was the beloved wife of Robert E. McDermott and mother of Robert T. (Anne) McDermott Esq., Thomas (Lisa) McDermott, Michael McDermott, Susan (Robert Esq.) Klingensmith, James (Lorrie) McDermott and Todd (Gina) McDermott. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Laura (Pete) Mullican, Patrick McDermott, Andrew, Ryan and Connor McDermott, Maggie, Michael and Annie Klingensmith, and Neal, Abby, Owen and Carson McDermott; great-grandchildren, Ethan and Emilia Mullican; and several nieces and nephews. Joan was a special lady, greatly beloved by her family and friends. Coming from a large Italian family, she welcomed visitors, embraced family dinners and was at the center of holiday celebrations. An avid reader, Joan also loved to knit, golf, bowl and play bridge. Joan was an amazing cook and legendary baker. She loved to be with her family, whether it was simply relaxing at home, teaching them to play cards or cheering them on during sporting events. Her warmth enriched the lives of those around her, and she will be dearly missed.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, in the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Parting prayers will be offered at 10 a.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, in the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 a.m. in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, 303 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, with Father James Loew, OSB, as celebrant.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Joan's memory to Vandergrift Meals on Wheels, PO Box 48, Vandergrift, PA 15690. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary