|
|
Joan T. Reed, 36, of Brackenridge, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at home unexpectedly. She was born Jan. 23, 1983, in Harrison Township and was a daughter of the late Kevin Armour and Margaret T. (Reed) Dailey, of Lower Burrell, and stepfather who raised her, Samuel J. Dailey, of Lower Burrell. Joan lived most of her life in Lower Burrell and was a graduate of Burrell High School and enjoyed spending time with her family. Survivors include her son, Darrin Reed, Lower of Burrell; siblings, Lucas Durci and Sarah Durci, both of Natrona, and Amber Armour, of Natrona Heights; paternal grandmother, Eileen Armour, of Buffalo Township; maternal grandmother, Joan (Bachman) Reed, of Natrona; companion with whom she lived, Julius Brown; and numerous aunts and uncles. Besides her father, she was preceded by her grandmother, Genevieve Dailey; grandfathers James Reed and Raymond Armour; aunts Deirdre Bachman and Darla Sue Reed; and a cousin, Liam Dailey.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Dean Ward officiating.
Contributions may be made to the family of Joan Reed. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 25, 2019