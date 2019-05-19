Joan W. Voskamp, 91, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. She was born Feb. 8, 1928, in Natrona Heights, to the late Joseph F. and Edith (Smith) Weidel. Joan lived most of her life in Natrona Heights. She was a teacher for 25 years at Deer Lakes High School. Joan was a former member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Brackenridge. She was also a member of Ohio Wesleyan University Alumni Association, Lakewood Country Club, of Naples, Fla., former Brackenridge Heights Country Club and the Pennsylvania Association of School Retirees. Joan was a 1951 graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University and graduate work from Case Western Reserve University and the University of Pittsburgh. She enjoyed traveling, reading, golf, music and musical theater. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority, Alpha Lambda Delta Honorary Fraternity, Psi Chi National Honorary Psychology Fraternity and Alpha Kappa Delta National Honorary Sociology Fraternity. Survivors include her husband of 66 years, Charles W. Voskamp, of Cabot, and friends of the family, Tom and Mary Jo Magoc.

There will be a gathering from 9:30 a.m. until the service at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Chapel at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot, with the Rev. Gregory L. Spencer, officiating. Burial will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.

Visit: www.dusterfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 19, 2019