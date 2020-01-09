Home

Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Joann D. Bresuciak


1937 - 07
Joann D. Bresuciak Obituary
Joann D. Bresuciak, 82, of Tarentum, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, after having been ill the past three years. Joann was born July 4, 1937, in Harrison Township, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ann E.(Novak) Ajack, and lived her entire life in Tarentum. She was a homemaker and was also employed at Allegheny Label, in Cheswick, for 22 years. Joann was a member of Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum, and was a former member of the Christian Mothers, whom she was always very supportive of. A graduate of Tarentum High School, she loved watching "The Price is Right", and enjoyed cooking and baking. Joann is survived by a son, Robert S."Bobby" Bresucisk, at home,a sister, Patricia L. Borkowski, of Natrona Heights, and a number of nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Ann Bresuciak, in 1972.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. A Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum. Interment will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.
Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020
