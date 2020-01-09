|
|
Joann D. Bresuciak, 82, of Tarentum, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, after having been ill the past three years. Joann was born July 4, 1937, in Harrison Township, a daughter of the late Joseph and Ann E.(Novak) Ajack, and lived her entire life in Tarentum. She was a homemaker and was also employed at Allegheny Label, in Cheswick, for 22 years. Joann was a member of Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum, and was a former member of the Christian Mothers, whom she was always very supportive of. A graduate of Tarentum High School, she loved watching "The Price is Right", and enjoyed cooking and baking. Joann is survived by a son, Robert S."Bobby" Bresucisk, at home,a sister, Patricia L. Borkowski, of Natrona Heights, and a number of nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Ann Bresuciak, in 1972.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. A Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum. Interment will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.
Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 9, 2020