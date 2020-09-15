1/1
Joann S. Kwiatek
1936 - 2020-09-14
Joann S. Kwiatek, of Lower Burrell, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at the age of 84. She was born in Natrona Heights on April 4, 1936, to the late George E. and Helen A. Rusnock Herbulock. She was the beloved wife of the late Frank Kwiatek; loving mother of Sandra (James) Kwiatek Acre, Joseph (Raquel), Vincent (Hallie) and Brad (Jennifer) Kwiatek; grandmother of Anna, Rachel, Eric, Crystal, Brooke, Haley and Connor; and great-grandmother of Landon and Emma. She was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell. Joann was an unstoppable woman who enjoyed new experiences. She was a clerk, a telephone operator and a chocolatier, but her most important role was mother. Joann raised her children to be independent thinkers, voracious readers and excellent cooks. Her duck soup was a Christmas staple, and her potato dumplings continue to be inimitable. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years and her brother (George), and she is survived by her two sisters, Jean (Jack) Herbulock Sennett and Leona Paz Herbulock, her four children and families. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Thursday followed by Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret Mary Church. Visitors will be limited to 25 people at one time inside the funeral home. Please wear a mask. Interment will follow in Greenwood Mausoleum, Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
7243354118
