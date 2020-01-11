|
JoAnna Kinney, 81, of Durham, N.C., formerly of Creighton and New Kensington, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Duke Hospice-Hock Family Pavilion, Durham, N.C. Born March 3, 1938, in Freeport, she was the daughter of the late John C. and Thelma M. (Butler) Kinney. She was a resident of New Kensington since 1963 and moved to her daughter's home in Durham in 2004. She was a 1956 graduate of East Deer-Frazer High School. JoAnna worked for 43 years as a clerk with Conrail. She was a member of Janes United Methodist Church, Creighton, and an associate member of Mt. Sylvan United Methodist Church, Durham, N.C. At Janes United Methodist Church, she was a former lay delegate and a Sunday school teacher. She was a past president of the National Association of Railway Business Women, a member of the Red Hat Society in Tarentum and Durham and enjoyed being active with the Mt. Sylvan Seniors. She liked to crochet, knit and create crafts. JoAnna enjoyed spending the summers at her sister's home every year. Survivors include her daughter, with whom she lived, Deb (Sara-Jane Raines) Kinney, of Durham, N.C.; her sister, Rebecca (Paul) Budzak, of Indiana Township; and her nephew, Robert Paul (Annette) Budzak, of Indiana Township. She was also preceded in death by her two sisters, Penny L. Kinney and Linda M. Comperatore.
Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Janes United Methodist Church, 927 Freeport Road, Creighton, PA 15030. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum, Lower Burrell. Arrangements are entrusted to the PAUL R. AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Creighton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Janes United Methodist Church. To share an online condolence, visitwww.ajakfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2020