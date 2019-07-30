Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Resources
More Obituaries for JoAnne Bailer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JoAnne Bailer


1937 - 12
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JoAnne Bailer Obituary
JoAnne Bailer, 81, formerly of Tarentum and Natrona Heights, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Pittsburgh. She was born Dec. 25, 1937, in Natrona Heights to the late Samuel E. and Rose Marie (McIntyre) West. JoAnne was a lifelong resident of Tarentum and Natrona Heights. She was a homemaker, member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights, and a 1956 graduate of Tarentum High School. Survivors include her son, Michael Bailer, of McKeesport; and a brother, James (Kathleen) West, of Sacramento, Calif. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Carl A. Bailer.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC. 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. A Christian Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Burial will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery.
Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JoAnne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now