JoAnne Bailer, 81, formerly of Tarentum and Natrona Heights, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Pittsburgh. She was born Dec. 25, 1937, in Natrona Heights to the late Samuel E. and Rose Marie (McIntyre) West. JoAnne was a lifelong resident of Tarentum and Natrona Heights. She was a homemaker, member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights, and a 1956 graduate of Tarentum High School. Survivors include her son, Michael Bailer, of McKeesport; and a brother, James (Kathleen) West, of Sacramento, Calif. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Carl A. Bailer.
A gathering of family and friends will take place from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC. 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. A Christian Funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m. in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Burial will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 30, 2019