Joanne C. Baker


1924, - 2020
Joanne C. Baker Obituary
Joanne C. Baker, 95, of Lower Burrell, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020, in Family Hospice, Pittsburgh. She was born June 21, 1924, in Greensburg, to the late William L. and Isabel Casey Carnes and was a lifelong resident of the Allegheny Valley. Years ago, she worked in the office at Blawnox Steel, and enjoyed going out with her friends and family. Joanne was able to maintain her independence and keep her house and affairs in top order until very recently. She always had her wits about her, as well as her sense of humor. She is survived by her two children, Jeffrey A. Baker, of Decatur, Ga., and Jayne (Dan) Tabler, of Georgetown, Del.; one grandchild; and two great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. Baker; and sisters, Pauline Raught and Sally Nelson. Private graveside services by the Rev. Harold Mele at Greenwood Mausoleum, Lower Burrell are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. The family suggests donations made in her name to a . www.RusiewiczFH.com.
