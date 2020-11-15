1/1
Joanne E Heinle
1934 - 2020
Joanne E. "Bebe" (Mrozinski) Heinle, 86, of Spring Church, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at her home, with her family by her side. She was born March 31, 1934, in Natrona Heights, to the late Edmund E. and Rose (Rusiewicz) Mrozinski. Joanne has lived the past 44 years in Spring Church, where she was a homemaker and member of St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo. Joanne was married to the late Ray Heinle for 56 years and was a 1952 graduate of Har Brack High School. She enjoyed playing the piano and cards, was a seamstress and had a passion for Maryland Blue Crabs. Joanne especially enjoyed her family, children and her grandchildren. Survivors include her sons, Raymond E. (Cindy) Heinle, of Girty, David A. (Jolene) Heinle, of Indiana, Michael E. (Jeanne) Heinle, of North Apollo, Thomas J. Heinle, of Clarion, and Douglas C. (Jettie) Heinle, of Cranberry Township; grandchildren, Callie, Camber, Alexandria, Tanner, Jordan ,Natalie, Tyler and Gabrielle; and great-grandchildren, Tracton and Brylee. Also surviving is a brother, George Mrozinski, of Natrona Heights, two brothers-in-law, Rich Celecki and Rich Wolfe; two sisters-in-law, Kathy and Pat Mrozinski; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond L. Heinle, in 2014; brothers, John "Jack" and Gene Mrozinski; and a sister, Theresa M. Wolfe. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in CURRAN SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME, 100 Owens View Drive, Apollo, PA 15613, 724-478-1244. Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo, with the Rev. Vincent Zidek, OSB, officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084, 724-224-1526. Please observe CDC regulations for social distancing and masks are required. Family suggests contributions to St. Vincent DePaul Society of St. James. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 15, 2020.
