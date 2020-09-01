Joanne J. Westerman, 75, of Fawn Township, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh, after being ill the past year. She was born May 9, 1945, in Harrison Township, to the late Joseph J. and Mary A. (Bednar) Skuta. Joanne lived her entire life in Fawn Township. She was a registered nurse at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights, for more than 30 years. Joanne was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum, and the Fawn No. 2 Fire Hall Auxiliary. She was a 1963 graduate of Tarentum High School and nursing school in 1965. Joanne enjoyed knitting, doing crafts and bird watching. Joanne especially enjoyed her family, children and her grandchildren. Survivors include her son, Craig A. Westerman and Christin Redman, of Fawn Township; and grandchildren, Gabrielle and Wesley Westerman, of Tarentum. Also surviving are her sisters, Mary Ann Dombroski, of Davenport, Fla., and Betty Davis, of Tarentum. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley E. "Wes" Westerman. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Burial will follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. Visit: www.dusterfh.com
