Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert Peters Funeral Home Inc.
1521 Freeport Road
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-7730
Resources
More Obituaries for Joanne Jacobs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanne Jacobs


1941 - 07 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Joanne Jacobs Obituary
Joanne Magliocchi Jacobs, 77, of Natrona Heights, died suddenly Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Joanne was born Thursday, July 17, 1941, in Natrona Heights, to John and Rose Marie Patella Magliocchi. Joanne graduated from Har-Brack High School class of 1959. She worked as an administrative assistant for Lucchino Insurance and Financial group and New York Life Insurance Co., of Natrona Heights, and prior to that she had retired from Prudential Insurance in 1990 after 17 years of service. She was a member of the Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. She was a life member of the VFW Post 92 Ladies Auxiliary, Lower Burrell, and enjoyed dancing and listening to oldies music. Joanne is survived by her husband of 53 years, Thomas G. Jacobs; her children, Lori (Bob Dawson) Fitch, of Natrona Heights, and Scott (Deborah) Jacobs, of Laurel, Md.; two grandchildren, Cole and Logan Fitch; and two sisters, Angela Dal Pos, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Betty McKenna, of Natrona Heights. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Tina Wygonik.
Family and friends are invited from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, to the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights, PA 15065, with the Rev. John B. Lendvai, officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.
For more information, please visit www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions can be made to The .
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now