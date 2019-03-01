Joanne Magliocchi Jacobs, 77, of Natrona Heights, died suddenly Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Joanne was born Thursday, July 17, 1941, in Natrona Heights, to John and Rose Marie Patella Magliocchi. Joanne graduated from Har-Brack High School class of 1959. She worked as an administrative assistant for Lucchino Insurance and Financial group and New York Life Insurance Co., of Natrona Heights, and prior to that she had retired from Prudential Insurance in 1990 after 17 years of service. She was a member of the Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Parish, Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. She was a life member of the VFW Post 92 Ladies Auxiliary, Lower Burrell, and enjoyed dancing and listening to oldies music. Joanne is survived by her husband of 53 years, Thomas G. Jacobs; her children, Lori (Bob Dawson) Fitch, of Natrona Heights, and Scott (Deborah) Jacobs, of Laurel, Md.; two grandchildren, Cole and Logan Fitch; and two sisters, Angela Dal Pos, of Phoenix, Ariz., and Betty McKenna, of Natrona Heights. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Tina Wygonik.

Family and friends are invited from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 3, 2019, to the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-7730, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 800 Montana Ave., Natrona Heights, PA 15065, with the Rev. John B. Lendvai, officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

Memorial contributions can be made to The .