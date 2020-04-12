|
Joanne L. Ladish, 92, of New Kensington, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Feb. 12, 1928, in Arnold, to the late Fred and Bernice Flynn Esser. She was a 1946 graduate of Arnold High and then was employed by the Seal and Wearevers Division of Alcoa. She was a member of St. Joseph Church, New Kensington, where she belonged to the Christian Mothers, and she and her husband Jack were Marriage Encounter Sponsors. Joanne was an active volunteer for Citizens General Hospital Auxiliary Board and chairman of the Little Shop and New To You Shop for 48 years. Joanne and Jack fostered many children for Adelphoi and Catholic Charities. They belonged to a covered dish group for 60 years and enjoyed yearly reunions traveling. She loved to bake, sew and cross stitch pictures for friends and families. Her passion was duplicate bridge and she taught bridge for several years. She earned the Silver Master Award. Joanne is survived by her son, Kenneth C. "K.C." (Josie) Ladish; daughters, Mary Jo (Matthew) Stelmach, Amy (Kevin Kirkwood) Ladish and Carol (James) Parise; sister, Lois (Roy) Weidner; grandchildren, Rachel and Tyler Stelmach and Angela Parise; foster son, Danny (Sandy) Mastrangelo; sister-in-law, Nancy Ladish; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Ladish Jr., in May 2013; sister, Margaret (Urb) Weidner; sister-in-law, Nancy (Len) Kendall; and brothers-in-law, the Rev. Robert Ladish and William Ladish. A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Church, New Kensington, and private burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Arrangements are entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.