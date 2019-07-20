Joanne M. Bollinger, 84, of Bell Township, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, July 18, 2019, in her home. She was born Feb. 26, 1935, in Apollo, to the late Elliott and Helen Shepard Shaffer. She was employed by Murphy's 5 and 10 and Gills Drugstore, both in Vandergrift, and Fisher Big Wheel, Allegheny Township. Joanne enjoyed reading the Bible, quilting, baking and, most of all, spending time with her family. Her favorite saying was "Stay close to the Lord (SCTTL)." She attended Family Christian Church, Bell Township. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Charles "Leroy" Bollinger, March 31, 2014; and siblings, Buster, Cecil, Elliott Jr. and Edwin. She is survived by children, Randy (Shirley) Bollinger, Sharon (Bob) Husarik and Don (Stephanie) Bollinger; grandchildren, Sommer (Michael) Dull, Chad (Amy) Bollinger, Brooks (Gina) Bollinger, Rachel Bollinger and Jordyn Pennstrom and Andie Kate Bollinger; great-grandchldren, Hailey, Natalie, Alexa, Megan and Tyler; several granddogs; sisters, Dorothy Evers and Betty Baer; and brother, Raymond Shaffer.

Family and friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Louie Calandrella officiating. Private burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 20, 2019