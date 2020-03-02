|
|
Jodi Lee Nadar Bitar, 64, of New Kensington, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. She was born in New Kensington on Jan. 19, 1956, to the late Joseph and Marjorie "Madge" Nehemiah Nader and lived for several years in Churchill Borough before returning to New Kensington. A graduate of Ken High and the New Kensington Commercial School, she was a secretary at ALCOA and Altmeyer's Home Stores before she and her husband, Phillip, established Jodi B's Restaurant in Forest Hills. She was a member of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church and loved doing crafts, but most of all, she loved music. Because Jodi's father was the choir director at St. George's Church, Jodi developed a love of music at an early age. She was able to remember and sing many of the Orthodox chants and songs in spite of her illness. Jodi loved to listen and sing along with Frank Sinatra CDs and the music of the '60s and '70s. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Phillip G. Bitar; brother, David (Beth) Nader and children, of Murrysville; brothers-in-law, Raymond W. (Mary Louise) Bitar Sr., Esq., of Arnold, and Michael (Nancy) Bitar, of Avon, Ind.; and sisters-in-law, Shirley Calhoun, of Carmel, Ind., and Sheila Trenski, of New Kensington. Friends will be received from 10 a.m. Wednesday until trisagion prayers at noon at RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell, followed by a funeral liturgy at 12:30 p.m. in St. George Orthodox Church, New Kensington, with the Very Rev. Maximos Nnachette and the Rev. Christopher Shadid officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. George Orthodox Church, 1150 Leishman Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068; or Peoples Library, New Kensington. www.RusiewiczFH.com.