John A. Arduino, 93, of Leechburg, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. Born June 30, 1927, in Leechburg, he was a son of the late Anthony Arduino and Phyllis (Arduino) Arduino. A lifelong resident of Leechburg, John was a 1945 graduate of Leechburg High School. He attended Youngstown State College for two years and was a member of its football team. John was a veteran of the Merchant Marines and the Army, having served our country in both World War II and the Korean War. During WWII, John played football for the Army in Berlin, Germany's Olympic Stadium in 1946. He was employed by Leechburg Furniture Co. for 22 years as an electric appliance serviceman; he also was employed by Allegheny Ludlum in West Leechburg and Bagdad plants as an iron worker for 11 years until his retirement in 1991. John was a member of Christ the King Parish, Leechburg; Schenley/Freeport American Legion Post 383; VFW Post 92, Lower Burrell; Leechburg VFD for more than 20 years and served as captain for several years; Leechburg Planning Commission; Leechburg Citizens Advisory Board; and William Marconi Lodge, Leechburg, since he was 16 years old and served as a past president. John enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of Lee Camp located on Pennsylvania State Game Land in Elk County, where he loved to visit. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lenora (Grillo) Arduino, on Nov. 22, 2004, and a sister, Caroline (Arduino) Setlock. John is survived by his children, twin daughters, Karen Susa, of Natrona Heights, and Kathy (Andrew) Balbo of Gilpin Township, and sons, Richard (Nicole) Arduino, of Manor Township, and James (Steven Schapiro) Arduino, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; grandchildren, Lauren Fleck, of Natrona Heights, John (Courtney) Fleck, of Oakmont, Meagan (Martin) Byrnes, of Beaver, and Joshua (Kristin) Susa, of Sarver; two great-grandchildren, Eli Susa and Bennett Fleck; and several nieces, nephews and many cousins. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 300 Market St., Leechburg. Parting prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow and be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Christ the King Parish, 125 Park Road, Leechburg, with Father James Loew, OSB, as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery, Gilpin Township, where military honors will be accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard. Please join the family as they honor John's life, and please respect state mandates concerning the covid-19 pandemic, which limit visitations to 25 people at a time, as well as wearing masks and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in John's memory to Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
.