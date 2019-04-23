John A. "Unc" Bell, 64, of Apollo, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, in UPMC-East, Monroeville. Born April 5, 1955, in Natrona Heights, he was the son of the late Bill and Rosella (Collins) Bell; brother of Mike, Bill, and Sara; and uncle of Kristy, Justin, Alicia, Adria, Brianna, and Tyler; he also left behind many friends from Camp Yo-Buck; his hunting and fishing buddies; volleyball and softball friends; and many customers and good friends over the years of working with his father at Bill Bell Inc. Auto Repair. John lived in Kiski Township most of his life and was a graduate of Apollo-Ridge High School. He loved cooking for everyone. John was a member of the Apollo Masonic Lodge 437; Syria Shrine; and the Vandergrift Sportsmen Club. "Please don't mourn my passing, but celebrate my life by gathering with friends for good food and a strong drink." - John A. Bell.

At John's request, services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019