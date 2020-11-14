1/1
John A. Tootie Borish, 93, of New Kensington, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. He was the loving father of Dyanne Taylor, Brian Borish, Brandon (Danyelle) Borish and the late Johnny Jr. and Jimmy Borish; beloved grandfather of Jesse Faulkner and Andrew John Borish; brother of Wallace (Arlene) Borish and the late Shirley Hromanik, Henry, and Andrew Borish; and dear friend of Robin Edinger, his devoted caregiver. John was a Navy veteran who enjoyed playing and repairing accordions, listening to the Johnny Pecan orchestra, and riding his motorcycle. Family and friends are welcome from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Due to the current social restrictions and respect for the family, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.



