John A. "Jack" Downing, 90, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 3, 2019. He was born Dec. 13, 1928, in South Greensburg, to the late Adrian A. Downing and Mary Louise Lorenz Downing Donghia. Mr. Downing served in Japan during the Korean Conflict. He worked at ALCOA for 12 years, and later worked as an arbitrator at the unemployment office in New Kensington. He was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, of New Kensington. Survivors include his sons, John L. (Denise) Downing and Darrin P. Downing; and grandchildren, Jared, Ian and Kayla. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Turek Downing, in 2013.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Anyone attending the Mass is asked to go directly to the church. Burial will be private in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements.