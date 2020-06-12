John Alan Hoak, 62, of Natrona Heights, passed away peacefully, at his home, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. John was born Aug. 16, 1957, in Kittanning, a son of the late Ruth G. (Hutchinson) Hoak-Dosch and William K. Hoak. John was an over the road truck driver for most of his life. The last few years, he was employed at Shields Asphalt. John was a member of the Freeport Eagles. He loved to ride his Harley, camping and traveling in his motor home. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his side by side. John is survived by his wife of 41 years, Margie A. Sweeney; sister, Brenda and Michael Shaeffer, of Ford City; and his brother, William Hoak, of Kittanning. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Diane and John Shirley, Kathy Chambers and Sharon and Michael Carr; brother-in-law, Mark Sweeney; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Judith Hoak Slee; nephews, Brian Lee Hoak and Chad Hoak; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Louise and Richard Sweeney. Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020, with Pennsylvania covid-19 guidelines required, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC. in Freeport. Funeral service will be held in the funeral home, with the Rev. David Muir, chaplain at Interim Hospice, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The MDS Foundation, 4573 South Broad St., Suite 150, Yardville, NJ 08620, www.mds-foundation.org/donate. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 12, 2020.