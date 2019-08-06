|
John A. Kasuba, of Sarver, formerly of Leechburg and Vandergrift, passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. Born Aug. 17, 1948, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late John A. Kasuba and Virginia R. (Rukas) Kasuba, of Sarver. John grew up in Leechburg and was a graduate of the class of 1966 at Leechburg Union High School, having been the quarterback for the undefeated 1965 WPIAL Championship team. He was a proud veteran of the Army, serving in Chaplain Services near Stuttgart, Germany. He was a graduate of West Virginia University (WVU), and for many years the owner of Rukas Beverage, in East Vandergrift. He was a member of St. Mary Mother of God Catholic Church, in Freeport, and previously a member of St. Catherine Church, in Leechburg. John was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. He was a generous contributor to many charities, organizations and churches throughout the Valley. He also endowed many scholarships at his alma mater, WVU, and one scholarship at Seton Hill University. His constant companions were his beloved Rottweilers, Aidukas and Yuengling. He truly loved his family. In fact, at Fair Winds Manor, he and his mother shared a living space, and much of their quality time together. He enjoyed gathering family members and friends, never turning away a visit or a phone call. John was a wonderful son, brother, cousin, godfather, brother-in-law, mentor, friend and "adopted" family member to many. He will be greatly missed. In addition to his father, John was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy J. (Kasuba) Smith, who passed away Feb. 9, 2014. He is survived by his mother, Virginia R. Kasuba, of Fair Winds Manor, Sarver; his aunt, Nell Klas (Walt, deceased), of California; and brother-in-law, Clyde Smith, of Oakmont. Also left to mourn his passing are numerous cousins, extended family and devoted friends.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in the CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 300 Market St., Leechburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, in Christ the King Catholic Church, Leechburg, with Father James Loew, OSB, as Celebrant. Burial at St. Catherine Cemetery, Leechburg, will be private.
The family requests memorial contributions be made in John's memory to the WVU Memorial Fund, the Nancy J. (Kasuba) Smith Endowed Scholarship Fund at Seton Hill University, or to the . To send an online condolence, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
