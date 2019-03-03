John A. Kowalski, 69, of New Kensington, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, in UPMC St. Margaret Hospital, Aspinwall. He was born Feb. 3, 1950, in New Kensington, to the late John J. and Florence (Pomykala) Kowalski. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Larry Kowalski. He was a member of Mt. St .Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, American Legion No. 868, Lower Burrell, and he was a Navy veteran during the Vietnam War. He was employed by Hyde Park Foundry, Leechburg, then Conrail Railroad, later called Norfolk Southern Railway, as a freight conductor for 33 years before retiring. John was a Pittsburgh sports fan, especially the Pirates and Steelers. He also enjoyed fishing, casino trips, traveling, including visiting all 50 states, and especially spending time with his family. He is survived by wife of 44 years, Kathy E. (Perriello) Kowalski, of New Kensington; two sons, Erik J. Kowalski, of New Kensington, and Alex J. (Jessica) Kowalski, of Pittsburgh; a brother, Marty Kowalski, of Leechburg; two sisters, Sandy Wall, of New Kensington, and Vicki Kowalski, of New Kensington; brother-in-law, Joseph Perriello, of Waldorf, Md.; sister-in-law, Diane Kowalski, of Leechburg; nieces and nephews; and other close family members.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Monday in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 Fifth Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. Prayers of transfer will take place at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. at Mt. St. Peter Church, New Kensington. Burial will be in Union Cemetery Mausoleum.

To leave an online condolence, visit www.giunta-bertucci.com.





Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary