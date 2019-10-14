Home

Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Forks Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
253 Forks Church Road
Gilpin Township, PA
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Forks Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church
253 Forks Church Road
Gilpin Township, PA
John A. McIntire


1933 - 2019
John A. McIntire Obituary
John Alvin "Jack" McIntire, 86, of Gilpin Township, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Chicora Medical Center, in Butler County. A son of the late Russell Henry McIntire and Frances (Smith) McIntire, he was born Aug. 4, 1933, in Natrona Heights. Jack was a veteran of the Army, having served as a corporal during the Korean War. For more than 35 years, he worked in the automotive painting lab at PPG Industries in Springdale and Allison Park before retiring in 1991. He was a member of Hebron Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Leechburg, and former member of Forks Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, in Gilpin Township. Jack was a skilled handyman who liked working around his home. He enjoyed hunting and going to his hunting cabin in Dents Run (Elk County), and spending vacations at the Outer Banks in North Carolina. Survivors include his wife, Catherine J. (Duceour) McIntire, of Gilpin Township; two sons, Jack E. McIntire (Sue), of Gilpin Township, and Russell L. McIntire (Jennifer), of Butler; a daughter, Teri A. Shaffer (Greg), of Allegheny Township; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sarah Mae Shumaker.
Friends will be welcomed by his family from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, the time of funeral ceremonies, at Forks Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 253 Forks Church Road, Gilpin Township, with Pastor Jack Delk officiating. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack's memory may be made to the , Greater PA Chapter, 2835 E. Carson St., Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Condolences to the McIntire family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 14, 2019
