1/1
Rev. John A. Palko
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. John A. Palko, 93, formerly of Tarentum, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Little Sisters of the Poor, Pittsburgh. He was born Sept. 13, 1927, in Tarentum, son of the late Paul and Mary (Kulisek) Palko Sr. The Rev. Palko attended elementary school at St. Clement, Tarentum and high school at St. Fidelis in Herman. He was ordained a Roman Catholic priest on May 29, 1954, by Bishop John Dearden at St. Paul Cathedral, Pittsburgh. He was incardinated into the Diocese of Pittsburgh on May 29, 1954, and retired from service on Feb. 7, 1994. Rev. Palko served as parochial vicar for St. Mary Parish, Pittsburgh, Our Lady of Victory Parish, Harwick, St. Alphonsus Parish, Springdale, St. Gabriel Archangel Parish, Pittsburgh, St. Joan of Arc Parish, Pittsburgh, and St. Hilary Parish, Washington. Rev. Palko also served as pastor for St. Luke Parish, Bentleyville, and St. John Parish, Fenelton. Survivors include his sister, Agnes Dubnicay, of Tarentum; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Mathew, Rudolph, Frank and Paul Palko Jr. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Additional visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights, with the Most Rev. David A. Zubik officiating. Everyone please meet at church. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. Family suggests contributions to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Visit dusterfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
Send Flowers
NOV
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Duster Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved