Rev. John A. Palko, 93, formerly of Tarentum, passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Little Sisters of the Poor, Pittsburgh. He was born Sept. 13, 1927, in Tarentum, son of the late Paul and Mary (Kulisek) Palko Sr. The Rev. Palko attended elementary school at St. Clement, Tarentum and high school at St. Fidelis in Herman. He was ordained a Roman Catholic priest on May 29, 1954, by Bishop John Dearden at St. Paul Cathedral, Pittsburgh. He was incardinated into the Diocese of Pittsburgh on May 29, 1954, and retired from service on Feb. 7, 1994. Rev. Palko served as parochial vicar for St. Mary Parish, Pittsburgh, Our Lady of Victory Parish, Harwick, St. Alphonsus Parish, Springdale, St. Gabriel Archangel Parish, Pittsburgh, St. Joan of Arc Parish, Pittsburgh, and St. Hilary Parish, Washington. Rev. Palko also served as pastor for St. Luke Parish, Bentleyville, and St. John Parish, Fenelton. Survivors include his sister, Agnes Dubnicay, of Tarentum; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Mathew, Rudolph, Frank and Paul Palko Jr. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Additional visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of the Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. Tuesday in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights, with the Most Rev. David A. Zubik officiating. Everyone please meet at church. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. Family suggests contributions to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Visit dusterfh.com
.