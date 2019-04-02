John A. Patterson, 86, of Fawn Township, died Monday, April 1, 2019, in Platinum Ridge Nursing Home, Brackenridge, after a lengthy illness. He was born Aug. 2, 1932, in Hamilton, Pa., son of the late Walter and Bernice (Cook) Patterson. He lived most of his life in Fawn. He was an Air Force veteran, and a coal miner for Penn Allegheny for 20 years, retiring in 1992. John was a member of Word of Faith Church. He enjoyed flying remote-controlled airplanes. He is survived by a son, Victor A. Patterson, of Fawn Township; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Lou (Bowser) Patterson, who died April 26, 1998; daughter, Gayle Sue Pfeiffer, in 2001; son, John L. Patterson, in 2011; sister, Ruby Bowser; and three brothers, Richard, Raymond and Donald Patterson.

Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in the KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1007 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights. Services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 4, 2019, in the funeral home, with Pastor Dennis Smith, from Harvest Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will take place in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Harrison Township.

