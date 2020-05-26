John A. Radvan, 99, of Brackenridge, died Sunday, May 24, 2020, in VA Hospice, Pittsburgh. He was born Sept 17, 1920, in Harrison Township, son of the late Joseph and Veronica Panach Radvan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary (Cooper) Radvan, in 2010; five sisters, Veronica, Kathryn, Anna, Mary and Pauline; and four brothers, Martin, Joseph, Stephen and Paul. He is survived by three sons, John Radvan (Jean), of West Tarentum, Joseph Radvan, of Brackenridge, and Michael Radvan, of Keithville, La.; daughter, Mary Margaret Flor, of Langhorne, Pa.; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He lived in the local area all of his life. John served in the Navy during World War II. He was a laborer for Oberg Manufacturing 21 years, retiring in 1983. He was as member of Holy Martyrs Roman Catholic Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and bowling. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1007 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-8778. A Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Our Lady of the Most Blessed Sacrament Roman Catholic Church, Harrison Township. Burial will take place in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Tarentum. Condolences may be made at www.krynickifh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 26, 2020.