John A. Sebak
1932 - 2020
John A. Sebak, 88, of Fawn Township, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at home. He was born July 9, 1932, in Tarentum, a son of the late John and Caroline (Belko) Sebak. John lived in Tarentum, 32 years in Harrison Township and 12 years in Fawn Township. He was an agent for Erie Insurance for 61 years. John was a veteran of the Army stationed in Alaska. John was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, St. Ladislaus Church, Natrona and the Tarentum Jednota. He was also a Justice of the Peace and past member of Tarentum Borough Council. John graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1950, St. Vincent College and St. Vincent Seminary. John enjoyed collecting cars, square dancing, played the accordion and enjoyed polkas. He also enjoyed camping at Plantation Park in Mercer and traveling in his motor home. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Frances J. (Stanish) Sebak; children, John F. (Deborah Fritts) Sebak, of Gibsonia, Monica L. (Dennis) Rupert, of Arnold, Deborah A. (Ron) Schick, of Allegheny Township, and Anthony C. (Constance Wylie) Sebak, of Allegheny Township; grandchildren, Denny Rupert, Nikki Fantuzzo Rupert, Jason and Jessica Sebak, Heather, Rachel (Taylor Sovelove) and Shannon Sebak; and one great-grandchild, Chase Michael Rupert. Also surviving are his siblings, Ed Sebak, Larry Sebak and Gertrude Sebak O'Donnell; and brother-in-law, William Flynn. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Anne Sebak Flynn; brother-in-law, Jim O'Donnell; son-in-law, Michael Lorenzini; sister-in-law, Janet Sebak; and niece, Julie Sebak. Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Entombment will be in Our Lady of Hope Mausoleum, Frazer Township. Visit dusterfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 3, 2020.
