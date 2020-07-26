1/1
John A. Sosinski
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. Sosinski, 79, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was a son of the late Alexander and Elizabeth (Krasinski) Sosinski. He was born April 11, 1941, in Natrona. John proudly served his country in the Army Corps as a medic from 1963 until 1965. He retired in 2003 from PPG Industries shipping department in Springdale after 37 years. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church in Lower Burrell. John's greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching his favorite Pittsburgh sports teams. John is survived by his wife of 40 years, Beth (Markovich); daughter, Andrea (Justin) Varner, of Upper Burrell; and two grandchildren, Logan Varner and Ava Varner, at home; and two sisters, Marcella Novak, of Lower Burrell, and Clara Sosinski, of Natrona. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce (Scandrol) Sosinski; his brother, Raymond Sosinski; and sisters, Loretta Gess and Dorothy Sosinski. The visitation and Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret Mary Church and burial were held privately for the family due to the pandemic. Arrangements are entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, Lower Burrell. www.giglerfunealhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved