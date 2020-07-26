John A. Sosinski, 79, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He was a son of the late Alexander and Elizabeth (Krasinski) Sosinski. He was born April 11, 1941, in Natrona. John proudly served his country in the Army Corps as a medic from 1963 until 1965. He retired in 2003 from PPG Industries shipping department in Springdale after 37 years. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church in Lower Burrell. John's greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching his favorite Pittsburgh sports teams. John is survived by his wife of 40 years, Beth (Markovich); daughter, Andrea (Justin) Varner, of Upper Burrell; and two grandchildren, Logan Varner and Ava Varner, at home; and two sisters, Marcella Novak, of Lower Burrell, and Clara Sosinski, of Natrona. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce (Scandrol) Sosinski; his brother, Raymond Sosinski; and sisters, Loretta Gess and Dorothy Sosinski. The visitation and Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret Mary Church and burial were held privately for the family due to the pandemic. Arrangements are entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, Lower Burrell. www.giglerfunealhome.com
