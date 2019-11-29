|
John A. Takosky, 84, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, with his family by his side. He was born May 21, 1935, to the late Albert and Helen Takosky. John started his career as a carpenter in 1954 before being hired by Alcoa, Logans Ferry Plant, in 1965. He worked as a supervisor until 1986. In 1988, he managed the Affordable Jewelry Store until he officially retired in 1998. John enjoyed traveling and spending time at his camp in Tionesta, Pa., but most of all, loving his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church, Lower Burrell. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Ruth "Toots" Takosky. Survivors include his children, David (Paula) Takosky, of Gilpin Township, Mark Takosky, of Lower Burrell, and Kimberly Widmer, of Whitehall; his six grandchildren, Joshua (Crystal) Takosky, of Saxonburg, Jesse (Carrie Deutsch) Takosky, of Gibsonia, Jon (Jill) Takosky, of Dubuque, Iowa, Matthew (Jasmine Tankersley) Takosky, of Roulette, Pa., Kristie (Bob Dietz) Takosky, of Meadville, and Jacob Widmer, of Whitehall; also his six great-grandchildren, Kyra, Kiya, Addison, Leah, Elizabeth and McKayla.
John's visitation will be privately held by his family. Family and friends are invited to attend his funeral Mass at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in St. Margaret Mary Church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, Lower Burrell, 724-335-6500.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, for the maintenance of the Bell Tower. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2019