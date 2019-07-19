The Very Rev. Father John Androutsopoulos, Protopresbyter, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Born Jan. 7, 1926, in the mountain village of Porovitsa, Peloponnesos, Greece, Father John completed his elementary education and graduated from high school in Akrata. In 1947, he entered the theological school of the University of Athens and obtained his master's degree in theology, thus fulfilling a calling he had since a young child to serve God. His studies were disrupted when, in 1949, he was drafted to serve in the Greek Army during the civil war against the communists. After his discharge, Father John continued his studies at the university and graduated in 1954. Faced with poverty and no opportunities in his homeland, Father John decided to move to America, where his two brothers and an uncle had emigrated several years earlier. He settled in Lincoln, Ill., with his brother Pete and his uncle Tony, who by this time had opened their own restaurant. He did what almost everyone from that generation did upon arrival in the States: worked in a restaurant. Father John studied English at the University of Illinois in Champagne, Ill. On Nov. 20, 1960, Father John was ordained a deacon at Assumption Church in Chicago, Ill., and on June 18, 1961, he was ordained a priest at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in Decatur, Ill. He always recalled the advice offered to him by the late Archbishop Iakovos upon his ordination as a deacon: "Deacon John, imitate your patron saint -- St. John the Baptist -- and preach the truth." He was then assigned to begin his ministry at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in New Kensington on July 1, 1961. For 36 years, from 1961 until he retired in 1996, Father John served as parish priest of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church in New Kensington. This was his first and only parish. He had offers to transfer to larger parishes, but he always declined, preferring to stay where he felt he was needed the most. Upon his retirement, he was welcomed to serve as a guest priest at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, now in McCandless, where his daughter's family attended, and was able to serve in the altar with his two grandsons when they were young acolytes and two priests whom he loved and respected very much: Protopresbyter Father John Touloumes and Father Radu Bordeianu. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Presvytera Ethel Androutsopoulos, and his three children and their spouses: Kathy (married to Dr. Chris Balouris), Bill (married to Nicole Tratras) and Dino (married to Olga Farmakis). He so loved his grandchildren who provided him with so much joy and entertainment. He was so proud of them and loved them so much: Marielena, Antonios and Yanni Balouris and Yanni and Georgios Androutsopoulos. He will be in our hearts forever. Father John was an avid gardener with the brightest green thumb. His tomatoes were the talk of New Kensington, and everything he planted grew to the heavens! Rows and rows of tomatoes, green beans, lettuce, onions and flowers planted in a perfectly straight line. Our belief is that he is pain free and planting his garden once again for all in Heaven to enjoy. Father John served two terms as president of the Orthodox Clergymen's Brotherhood, hosted a monthly sermon on the Greek radio station and submitted a monthly column for Holy Trinity's Herald. Father John ministered to so many in need. He loved his parishioners, and they all became family. Because of his spirituality, he taught humility, kindness and empathy to all. And a love of Steelers football. Sundays in the fall were spent praying in church and then hurrying home to watch Steelers football. Those were precious family times that created such wonderful memories and have been carried on through his children and grandchildren. His warmth, smile and big heart will never be forgotten.

