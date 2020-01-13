Home

Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-6500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Frank F. Gigler Funeral Home
2877 Leechburg Rd
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
More Obituaries for John Rosa
John B. Rosa II Obituary
John B. "Junie" Rosa II passed away at his home in Lower Burrell on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the age of 81. John was preceded in death by his parents, John B. and Virginia Rosa; his brothers, Gilbert (Flo) Rosa and Dominick; and his first wife, Maria T. Rosa. John is survived by his wife, Jacqueline L. Rosa; his sons, Todd (Sharon), Scott (Lori), John (Mindy), Peppe (Haley) and Niko; his stepdaughters, Parice (Mick) Madden and Lou Ann Lobert; his grandchildren, Brenden, Gabrielle, Garrett, Luca, Frankie, Domenic, Dante, Amanda, Mike, Justin, Jessica, Abigail and Cole; and his great-grandchildren, Tristyn, Aubrey and Michael. John was born April 19, 1938, in Natrona Heights and graduated from Bell Avon with a full athletic football scholarship to Clemson. John was the owner of Rosa Construction and later worked for and retired from PennDOT. He loved to hunt, but his true passion was fly fishing. John also loved spending time with his grandchildren and going to their sporting events. He was a member of the American Legion, 92, Moose Lodge and Eagles, where he spent time with his friends and was especially known for his pizzelles.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Entombment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park Mausoleum with full military honors by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard.
www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 13, 2020
