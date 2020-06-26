John C. DeWitt Jr.
1947 - 2020
John Cullion "Jack" DeWitt Jr., 72, of Oakdale, died Saturday, June 20, 2020, in UPMC East, Monroeville. He was born Aug. 17, 1947, in Natrona Heights, a son of the late John C. DeWitt and Mary Theresa Frantz DeWitt. After completing a tour in Vietnam as corpsman in the Navy, Jack earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from Duquesne University and a master's degree in social work from the University of Pittsburgh. Jack was retired from Mercy Hospital as a licensed social worker and spent his career supporting numerous social work programs throughout the Pittsburgh area. He was also a member of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, the National Association of Social Workers and the Coraopolis Sportsmen's Association. He enjoyed fishing and camping in his free time. Surviving are his son, Nathan (Mary) DeWitt, of Atlanta, Ga.; his daughter, Kristen DeWitt, of Philadelphia; sisters, Paula "Dee" (Edwin) Murray, of Butler, and Elaine DeWitt, of Tarentum; and brother, Christopher (Patty) DeWitt, of St. Petersburg, Fla. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael DeWitt. Friends will be received from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, 2020, at THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE INC. AND CREMATORY, 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale, 724-693-2800. Following the viewing, a blessing service will be held at 2 p.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at the convenience of the family. To better ensure the safety of the family, the funeral home asks that you comply with the Centers for Disease Control guidelines and please wear a mask while in the building, practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
JUN
27
Service
02:00 PM
Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
Funeral services provided by
Thomas-Little Funeral Service Inc
5000 Noblestown Rd
Oakdale, PA 15071
(724) 693-2800
