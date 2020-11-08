1/1
John C. Kolodziejczak
1952 - 2020
John C. "JJ" Kolodziejczak, 68, of Natrona Heights, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia in Cabot, with his sister and brother-in-law at his side. He was born Oct. 17, 1952, in Natrona Heights, a son of the late Frank and Martha (Sowinski) Kolodziejczak. John was a 1970 graduate of Highlands High School. He retired from the No. 11 department of Allegheny Ludlum Steel in Brackenridge, after more than 30 years of service. John was a member of Guardian Angels Parish, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Natrona Heights and the American Legion Post 226 in Brackenridge. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and enjoyed going to horse races. John is survived by his sister, Rosemary (Dennis) Rupert, of Vandergrift; nephews, Joel (Robyn) Rupert, of Zions Crossroads, Va., David (Laura) Rupert, of Bristow, Va., and Zachary (Shannon) Rupert, of Washington Township; great-nieces and -nephews, Anthony, Andrew, Margaret Rose, Lucia and Penelope Rose; and by several cousins and many friends. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at noon Tuesday in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. John's family would like to thank the staff at Good Samaritan Hospice for their care and support.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
Funeral services provided by
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Hom
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
7242248688
