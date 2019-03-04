John C. Mathews, 93, of Vandergrift, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, with his family by his side. Born Nov. 13, 1925, in Vandergrift, he was the son of the late Stanley and Emma (Hallman) Mathews. John was a 1943 graduate of Vandergrift High School, and was a proud veteran of World War II and the Korean War, serving as an Army Ranger. He participated in the D-Day invasion and was the recipient of a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. John worked as a machinist for United Engineering and Vandergrift Foundry, retiring after 32 years. He was a very active member of the , the American Legion, and the V.F.W., all in Vandergrift. John enjoyed staying busy all the way up to his passing, and loved wood carving, and piloting his Champ plane. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his son, Stanley Mathews; and a grandson, Michael G. Sauro. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Lucille (Blazaitis) Mathews; daughter, Christine A. (Michael) Sauro; grandchildren, Brienne (Lance), and Benjamin (Sarah); and great-grandchildren, Dakota, and William.

At John's request, there will be no visitation. Interment will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.





Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019