Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
(724) 478-1244
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mathews
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John C. Mathews


1925 - 11 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John C. Mathews Obituary
John C. Mathews, 93, of Vandergrift, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Allegheny General Hospital, with his family by his side. Born Nov. 13, 1925, in Vandergrift, he was the son of the late Stanley and Emma (Hallman) Mathews. John was a 1943 graduate of Vandergrift High School, and was a proud veteran of World War II and the Korean War, serving as an Army Ranger. He participated in the D-Day invasion and was the recipient of a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. John worked as a machinist for United Engineering and Vandergrift Foundry, retiring after 32 years. He was a very active member of the , the American Legion, and the V.F.W., all in Vandergrift. John enjoyed staying busy all the way up to his passing, and loved wood carving, and piloting his Champ plane. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his son, Stanley Mathews; and a grandson, Michael G. Sauro. He is survived by his beloved wife of 69 years, Lucille (Blazaitis) Mathews; daughter, Christine A. (Michael) Sauro; grandchildren, Brienne (Lance), and Benjamin (Sarah); and great-grandchildren, Dakota, and William.
At John's request, there will be no visitation. Interment will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo.
To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now