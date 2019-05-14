The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
John C. McCreight


1942 - 09 Obituary
John C. McCreight Obituary
John Calvin McCreight, 76, of Natrona Heights, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Alle-Kiski Medical Center. He was born Sept. 18, 1942, in New Kensington, a son of the late Major I. and Lucille Matthews McCreight. John was a graduate of Ken-Hi. He started as an auto mechanic and worked his way up to become an owner and operator of several automotive dealerships. He enjoyed going to NHRA events and anything related to racing and vehicles. He was a veteran of the Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a great-grandchild, Molli. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Margie Stewart McCreight; his children, Jeffrey (Patty) McCreight, Gregory (Robin) McCreight, Bradley (Susette) McCreight and Kelly (Brian) Guenther; brother, Richard (Jean) McCreight; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019, at JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, in the funeral home. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 14, 2019
