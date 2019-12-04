Home

Krynicki Funeral Home
1007 Freeport Rd
Natrona Hts, PA 15065
(724) 224-8778
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Krynicki Funeral Home
1007 Freeport Rd
Natrona Hts, PA 15065
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Krynicki Funeral Home
1007 Freeport Rd
Natrona Hts, PA 15065
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Krynicki Funeral Home
1007 Freeport Rd
Natrona Hts, PA 15065
John C. Morford


1924 - 2019
John C. Morford Obituary
John C. "Jack" Morford, 95, widower of Dorothy Mae Penvose Morford, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at his home in Natrona Heights (Harrison Township). He was born in Natrona on June 16, 1924, and lived in this vicinity all of his life. Jack served in the Army, was a POW in Europe during World War II and received a Purple Heart. He was a machinist for Allegheny Ludlum for 45 years, retiring in 1987. He was of the Methodist faith and enjoyed bowling and golfing. Jack is survived by a daughter, Jackie Chambers, of Harrison Township; two sons, Gary Morford (Mary), of Oak Island, N.C., and Raymond Morford (Eva), of San Antonio, Texas; six grandchildren, Jim Chambers (Jessica), Colleen Miller (Mike), Doug Morford (Emily), Amy Spears (Josh), Alicia Honzik and Eva Honzik; and eight great-grandchildren, Charish Chambers, Mikey Miller, Jacob, Charlotte and Theodore Chambers, and William, Harrison and Sutton Morford. Besides his wife, who died Aug. 1, 2010, he was preceded in death by his parents, William and Bessie Mitchell Morford; granddaughter, Crystal Chambers; brother, William Morford; and three sisters, Della Martinetti, Betty Rose and Virginia Bowser.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1007 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in the funeral home with the Rev. C. Drew Myers, followed by burial in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Harrison Township.
Condolences may be made at www.krynickifh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019
